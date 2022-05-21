Pyongyang [North Korea], May 21 (ANI): Health authorities in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has made efforts to restrict the spread of the virus, ensure the treatment of patients and step up the material and technical preparations to cope with any possible future threat and challenge, Xinhua reported on Saturday.

An intensive all-people medical check-up is also being carried out across the country due to the incessant surge in the covid cases.

Also Read | Australia Election Results 2022: Vote Count Begins for General Election After Polling Ends.

According to Xinhua, on Thursday, nearly 200,000 medical workers across the country disinfected over 100,000 public places and sanitation facilities.

More than 219,030 fever cases were reported nationwide from late Thursday to late Friday with over 281,350 recoveries and one death, while the total death toll stood at 66, stated the information of the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.

Also Read | Pakistan Police Conducts Raid at PTI Chief Imran Khan's Residence in Bani Gala.

By Friday afternoon, more than 2.46 million fever cases were detected with more than 1.76 million recoveries and about 692,480 patients under medical treatment.

Pyongyang announced the country's first COVID-19 case on Thursday and declared a nationwide lockdown. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)