Nintendo Creator Masayuki Uemura at an event in 2004. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Tokyo [Japan], December 11 (ANI): Masayuki Uemura, the lead architect for the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) and the Super NES, has died, local media reported.

He was 78, a Japanese newspaper Nikkei Asia reported. Uemura, a native of Tokyo, was a visiting professor at Ritsumeikan University in Japan.

Also Read | Christmas Traditions Around the World: From Bad Santa in Austria to Steamy Sauna in Finland, As You Celebrate December 25, 2021, Know Weirdest X-Mas Celebrations.

In 197Os, Uemura was in charge of developing the NES and its successor, the SNES. These consoles became huge hits with combined sales of 100 million units worldwide.

Uemura is known as one of the main architects of popular systems in video games died on Monday, according to the Japanese newspaper. This propelled Nintendo to become one of the world's leading video game companies.

Also Read | Human Rights Day 2021: Activists in Bangladesh Raise Concerns Over Human Rights Violations in China.

Uemura, an electronic engineering graduate of Japan's Chiba Institute of Technology, started teaching at Kyoto University in 2004.

In 1983, Disk System hit the Japanese market as Nintendo's first cartridge-based console. This enabled users to play an expanding range of video games.

The Super Famicom was later released in 1990. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)