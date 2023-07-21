Zagreb (Croatia), Jul 21 (AP) Croatian police have detained nine people suspected of smuggling migrants into the European Union country from neighbouring Serbia, a police statement said on Friday.

The suspects joined forces with unidentified persons in Serbia to organise illegal entry over the Danube River for foreign nationals and financial gain, the statement said. All the detained suspects are Croatian citizens, the statement added.

Also Read | India, Sri Lanka Agree To Facilitate Mutual Investments Through Policy Consistency, Promoting Ease of Doing Business and and Fair Treatment of Investors.

The Danube separates Croatia in the east from Serbia. Both countries lie on the so-called Balkan land route used by migrants trying to reach Western Europe.

Thousands of people from the Middle East, Africa or Asia usually reach Greece or Bulgaria from Turkey, before heading toward North Macedonia, Serbia or Bosnia.

Also Read | Global Recession, Economic Crisis Due to Russia-Ukraine War Led To Fall in Foreign Direct Investment in Many Countries.

From Serbia, migrants often rely on people smugglers to cross without authorization into the neighbouring EU states of Croatia, Hungary and Romania. They are in danger of facing abuse, closed borders and harassment. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)