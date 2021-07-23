Havana [Cuba], July 23 (ANI/Sputnik): Cuba has condemned new US sanctions against Cuban Interior Ministry and army, as well as Washington's pressure on European and Latin American countries to turn them against Havana, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said on Thursday.

"I refute the unfounded and slanderous US government sanctions against Army Corp Gral Alvaro Lopez Miera and the National Special Brigade. It should rather apply unto itself the Magnitsky Global Act for systematic repression and police brutality that took the lives of 1021 persons in 2020," Rodriguez wrote on Twitter.

Cuba also condemned US "humiliating" pressure on six European and eight Latin American countries with a view to making them share the US anti-Cuban stance.

Earlier in the day, the US imposed sanctions on Cuba's Minister of Revolutionary Armed Forces and the Interior Ministry's special brigade over the crackdown on recent protests.

US President Joe Biden said that the US will continue to hold Havana responsible and the latest round of sanctions is "just the beginning." Among earlier restrictions was the ban on remittances from US citizens to relatives in Cuba. (ANI/Sputnik)

