Guatemala City, Jan 15 (AP) Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez landed in Guatemala on Tuesday, four days after the inauguration of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to a third term.

Guatemala Foreign Affairs Minister Carlos Ramiro Martinez told AP that Gonzalez arrived in Guatemala and Guatemala President Bernardo Arevalo planned to meet with him on Wednesday.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal: Qatar Talks Show ‘High Likelihood’ of Hostage Release, Return of Palestinians in Northern Gaza.

Gonzalez, who is recognised by several countries as the winner of the presidential election, had promised to return to Venezuela to take office. But last Friday, when Maduro was sworn in, he called it off saying the necessary security conditions weren't there to allow his return.

An airport official in the Dominican Republic, who requested anonymity to discuss Gonzalez's departure, said he left a small airport outside Santo Domingo on Tuesday aboard a private plane.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Top Russian Diplomat Praises US President-Elect Donald Trump's Views on Ukraine Conflict.

Gonzalez had been in the Dominican Republic for six days.

Venezuela's National Electoral Council, stacked with government loyalists, had declared Maduro the winner of the July 28 election. But unlike in previous contests, electoral authorities did not provide detailed vote counts to back the announced result.

The opposition, however, collected tally sheets from 85 per cent of electronic voting machines and posted them online -- showing its candidate, Gonzalez, had won by a more than a two-to-one margin. UN experts and the US-based Carter Center, both invited by Maduro's government to observe the election, said the tally sheets published by the opposition are legitimate. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)