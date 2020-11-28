Buffalo, Nov 28 (AP) Police on Friday were investigating what led a speeding minivan to crash into a monument in front of Buffalo City Hall, killing a passenger and seriously injuring the driver on Thanksgiving.

Police identified the woman who died as 34-year-old Angel Marie Cobb of Buffalo. The 40-year-old driver remained hospitalised. His name was not released.

Also Read | COVID-19 Transmission Can be Curbed if 60-70% Population is Immune, Says WHO.

Buffalo police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo told reporters the vehicle had reached an “extreme rate of speed” before crashing into the marble obelisk around 7:30 am Thursday.

The Buffalo News reported the Toyota Sienna crashed through two marble posts ringing the site, then struck the 96-foot-tall (29-meter-tall) monument honoring President William McKinley, who was assassinated on a 1901 visit to the city in western New York.

Also Read | Thanksgiving Day 2020: Online Sales Hit Record $5.1 Billion in US.

The monument sustained no apparent structural damage, Rinaldo said, but the facade was heavily damaged.(AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)