Seoul, Dec 29 (AP) South Korea's fire agency says that 85 people are dead after a plane caught fire during a landing at an airport in the country's south.

The fire engulfed the aircraft carrying 181 people when it skidded off the runway just after landing and struck a barrier. The country's emergency office said its landing gear appeared to have malfunctioned.

The National Fire Agency says that a total of 85 people on board have been found dead as a result of the incident. (AP)

