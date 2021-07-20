Baghdad [Iraq], July 20 (ANI): The death toll in the blast at a market in eastern Baghdad reached 31, Al Jazeera reported on Monday, citing security sources.

The explosion occurred in the densely populated Sadr City district.

Iraqi security services believe that the explosives were detonated by terrorists.

An earlier report said that at least 19 civilians were killed and 54 were wounded in a bomb explosion in a marketplace in eastern Baghdad on Monday.

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has ordered the resignation of the district's head of security following the deadly blast. (ANI)

