Lagos [Nigeria], May 18 (ANI/Xinhua): A rescue official has confirmed that nine people died and 10 others were injured in a gas explosion that occurred in the early morning of Tuesday in Nigeria's northwest state of Kano.

Nuradeen Abdullahi, a coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Kano, confirmed the development to reporters while updating on the gas cylinder explosion in Kano on Tuesday evening.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: WHO Calls for Probe Into More Than 200 Russian Attacks on Health Facilities in Ukraine.

"The death toll in the gas explosion which occurred at Aba Road in Sabon Gari of Fagge local government area, Kano, has increased to nine," Abdullahi said.

He said 10 people were injured and were taken to various hospitals, of whom two have been discharged.

Also Read | US Military Shares Videos of UFOs at Rare Congressional Hearing.

Abdullahi called on the public, particularly those living in the affected area, to remain calm and warned against spreading fake news. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)