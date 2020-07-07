Jakarta, Jul 7 (AP) A deep undersea earthquake hit off the coast of Indonesia's main island of Java on Tuesday, but no injuries or serious damage were reported.

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake measured 6.6 magnitude and was centered about 94 kilometers (58 miles) north of Batang, a coastal town in Central Java province.

Also Read | US to Withdraw Visas For Foreign Students Whose Classes Move Online: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 7, 2020.

It was about 528 kilometers (328.5 miles) deep.

The Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said the temblor was 6.1 magnitude and was unlikely to trigger a tsunami.

Also Read | US Says Foreign Students Must Leave if Colleges, Universities Go Online-Only This Autumn.

Daryono, an agency's official who goes by a single name, said people felt mild shaking as far as Bali island as the epicenter was very deep.

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. A powerful Indian Ocean quake and tsunami in 2004 killed a total of 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)