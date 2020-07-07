New Delhi, July 7: On Tuesday early morning, three separate earthquakes have been reported in Indonesia, Singapore and in India's Arunachal Pradesh area. While high-intensity earthquakes hit Indonesia and Singapore measuring 6.3 and 6.1 on the Richter scale, a moderate-level earthquake was reported from Arunachal Pradesh measuring 3.4 on the scale.

Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale struck 142 km North of Semarang in Indonesia, according to European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). Earthquake in Tajikistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.0 on the Richter Scale Hits 304 km Southeast of Dushanbe.

The National Center for Seismology reported that an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale hit 1102 km Southeast of Singapore at 04:24:46 IST, today:

An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale hit near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh at around 1:33 hours today, according to National Center for Seismology.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale struck Tajikistan on Monday. According to the National Center for Seismology, the quake struck 304 km Southeast of Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan. The earthquake occurred at 20:57 hours, the National Center for Seismology informed.

