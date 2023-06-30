New York, Jun 30 (PTI) A South Asian student group at the prestigious Harvard University has expressed deep disappointment over the US Supreme Court's landmark decision to strike down affirmative action at colleges and universities, asserting that Asian American students should not be used as a "tool" for perpetuating structural discrimination.

The Harvard South Asian Association, one of the largest student groups at the university, said in a statement that it “is deeply disappointed in the Supreme Court's ruling on race-conscious admissions policies.”

“The decision upends long-standing precedent on the use of race as one of several criteria in determining admission at Harvard and other institutions of higher learning,” it said.

In the landmark 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court on Thursday ended race-conscious college admissions across the US, with President Joe Biden saying he “strongly” disagrees with the Court's decision.

Biden said that many people “wrongly believe” that affirmative action allows unqualified students to be admitted ahead of qualified students.

“This is not -- this is not how college admissions work.”

Asserting that one of the greatest strengths of America is its diversity, Biden said the nation's colleges are stronger when they are racially diverse.

He added that he is directing the Department of Education to analyse what practices help build a more inclusive and diverse student bodies and what practices hold that back, practices like legacy admissions and other systems that expand privilege instead of opportunity.

The Harvard South Asian Association said in its statement that critics maintain that affirmative action overrides academic merit or embodies a "cheap, thinly-veiled effort to facilitate racial rebalancing.

“Notably, these beliefs obscure the brute reality of exclusionary admission practices, anti-minority quotas and institutional segregation espoused at both the federal and state level and by our university itself,” it said.

The group said that as one of the 25 student organisations represented by the Legal Defense Fund, the South Asian Association's position is clear.

“Asian American students should not be used as a tool for perpetuating structural discrimination. Nor do we accept the assertion that this is to our benefit. We refuse to be recognised under a model minority myth, as affirmative action brings diversity, inclusion and representation for all. Affirmative action brightens and emboldens our community, renewing Harvard's mission to “educate the citizens and citizen-leaders for our society”.

“Without it, Harvard would not be home to anyone, including South Asian students. We stand in solidarity with our peers disheartened by the Supreme Court's decision,” it said.

The Harvard South Asian Association issued the statement with support from the Harvard Bengali Association of Students at Harvard (BASHA), Harvard Undergraduate Nepali Student Association (HUNSA), Harvard Pakistani Students Association (PSA), Harvard South Asians for Forward-Thinking Advocacy and Research (SAFAR), Harvard South Asian Women's Collective (SAWC), Sikhs and Companions of Harvard Undergraduates (SACH).

The statement added that “in essence, race-blind admissions will continue reinforcing structurally rooted inequalities that bar access to schools like Harvard and more broadly, positions of leadership and influence in society for students of under-represented backgrounds.”

It noted that many members of the South Asian community are familiar with affirmative action policies through their widespread implementation in South Asian countries.

“Affirmative Action practices in South Asia aim to address historic and systemic inequalities based on factors such as caste, tribe, ethnicity and gender. The primary objective is to provide opportunities and representation to marginalised communities that have faced discrimination and exclusion for generations, supporting equitable education for underrepresented South Asian students,” it said.

Within the South Asian American community, “we also acknowledge the existence of varying levels of privilege. As a community that finds pride in representing a diaspora of rich backgrounds, cultures and religions, we must recognise that we are not a monolith.

At elite institutions such as Harvard, it is crucial to ensure that admissions policies are designed and implemented in a manner that considers the intersectionality of identities and addresses the socio-economic disparities within communities."

It said this includes recognising the specific challenges faced by individuals from low-income backgrounds, first-generation students and underrepresented ethnicities within the South Asian diaspora.

For over 50 years, affirmative action has upheld Harvard's commitment to breaking cycles of generational exclusion by providing access to higher education, it said.

"Now that our most clearcut way of ensuring this commitment has been abandoned, we must continue to defend diversity in our schools through other means. Legacy status partiality, inadequate admissions outreach and inequitable access to standardised testing preparation resources are just a few of the many barriers that students of colour and those from low-income, first-generation backgrounds face in the college admissions process,” it said.

“Since a key component of Harvard's holistic admissions process has been targeted, we stress the importance of channelling resources into mitigating these other barriers. In standing together in support of affirmative action and promoting necessary community dialogue, we can work towards a more equitable South Asian space at Harvard,” it said.

The Supreme Court's gutting of affirmative action in college admissions on Thursday toppled another pillar of America's liberal social infrastructure, CNN commented.

