Moscow [Russia], May 23 (ANI): The all-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi arrived in Moscow ahead of India's global outreach program on Operation Sindoor. The delegation was received by India's Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, the Indian Embassy in Moscow shared.

"On arrival at Moscow's Domodedovo Airport the Hon'ble Members of Parliament Ms. Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Mr. Rajeev Rai, Capt. Brijesh Chowta, Mr. Prem Chand Gupta, Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri, welcomed by Ambassador of India to the Russian Federation H.E. Mr Vinay Kumar", the statement by the Indian Embassy in Moscow said.

It further added, "A busy schedule of meetings and interactions awaits them in Moscow on 23-24 May 2025."

Earlier in a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Moscow said, "In the context of the Government of India's continued efforts under Operation Sindoor and in furtherance of India's principled and resolute stand against the menace of terrorism, an All-Party Delegation comprising Members of Parliament and a senior diplomat is undertaking a visit to the Russian Federation from 22 to 24 May 2025. The delegation would carry forth the country's strong message of zero-tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

It further observed, "During the course of their stay in Moscow, the delegation will be interacting with senior dignitaries from the Federation Council (Upper House) and the State Duma (Lower House) of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other key interlocutors in think tanks and media."

The embassy shared that the delegation which is being led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, comprises of Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai, BJP MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta (Retd.); RJD MPPrem Chand Gupta, AAP MP Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal, and former Ambassador of India to the EU, Belgium, Luxembourg and Nepal; Former Deputy Permanent Representative of India to the UN, Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri.

Earlier while speaking to ANI before departure to Russia, Kanimozhi, said the primary objective of the visit is to communicate India's unified stand on terrorism and counter misinformation being spread globally.

"Our objective is to take the message of India to different countries, to explain what has happened here, and to make the world understand the truth. We have to resolve this problem, and the world has to stand together against terrorism," she said.

Highlighting the need to present India's stance clearly, Kanimozhi added, "We lost 26 lives to terrorism, and we want to talk about what happened and what is happening in this country because of terrorism. We want to put a stop to that. There are vested interests trying to create different stories, so the truth has to be told."

Kanimozhi underscored the bipartisan nature of the initiative, saying, "The most important thing is that all of us stand together when it comes to the security and sovereignty of this country. I think there is no difference of opinion on that."

She further stated that India's position has been clear and consistent: "India has already spoken about what has happened. There are no two stands. We have openly said how we were attacked, how we responded, and how we want to find a solution. We are only going to repeat what we have already said."

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had shared in a post on X that the third group of all-party delegation which is being led by DMK MP will visit Russia, Slovenia, Greece, Latvia and Spain.

The all-party delegation will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will convey to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism.

India had launched Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. India launched precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Indian Armed Forces responded effectively to subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases.

The two countries have reached an understanding to stop military action following a call made by Pakistan's DGMO to his Indian counterpart. (ANI)

