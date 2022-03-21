New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): A Qatar Airways' Delhi-Doha flight with over 100 passengers on board was diverted to Pakistan's Karachi airport due to technical reasons.

The Qatar Airways QR579 was scheduled from Delhi to Doha.

Meanwhile, Qatar Airways in a statement said the incident is currently under investigation and a relief flight is being arranged to transport passengers onwards to Doha.

"Qatar Airways flight QR579 from Delhi to Doha on 21 March diverted to Karachi having declared an emergency due to the indication of smoke detected in the cargo hold," read the statement.

According to the statement, the aircraft landed safely in Karachi where emergency services were provided after the passengers safely disembarked.

Qatar Airways also apologized to the passengers for the inconvenience. (ANI)

