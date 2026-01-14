Copenhagen [Denmark], January 14 (ANI): Denmark Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said that they informed Iran's charge d'affaires that the brutal crackdown of protesters is unacceptable.

Rasmussen further said that the EU has already imposed several sanctions against Iran and Denmark would take further steps if deemed necessary.

In a post on X, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark said, "FM Lars Lokke Rasmussen: "Iran's brutal crackdown on the people's protests is unacceptable. We made this crystal clear to the Iranian charge d'affaires today. The EU has already imposed comprehensive sanctions against Iran, and Denmark is ready to take further steps"."

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump Iran's significant killing of protesters is on his mind.

"We're going to look at the whole situation that's going on in Iran. Really bad stuff. But the Iran is on my mind when I see the kind of death that is happening over there. We're going to get some accurate numbers as to what's happening with regard to the killing," he said during his gaggle with Press at Joint Base Andrews.

"The killing looks like it's significant, but we don't know yet for certain. And we'll act accordingly," he added.

Trump did not elaborate much when asked if air strikes are on US radar.

"Well, you never know, do you? You never know. You think so far, my track record's been excellent, but you never know," he said.

When asked if Iran might retaliate against the possible air strikes, he said that it could not do anything when the US obliterated their nuclear capability.

"Iran said that the last time I blew them up with the nuclear capability which they don't have any longer. So Iran said that the last time they better behave," he said.

Iran has been witnessing sustained nationwide protests since late December, drawing divided reactions internationally, with some governments expressing concern over what they describe as foreign-instigated riots, while others have accused Iranian authorities of responding violently to demonstrators, Al Jazeera reported.

The death toll includes 505 protesters, among them nine children, as well as 133 members of Iran's military and security forces, one prosecutor, and seven civilians who were not involved in the demonstrations. The current protest, in its 17th day, has spread nationwide, with 606 gatherings across 187 cities, according to HRANA. (ANI)

