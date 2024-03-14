Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Dubai [UAE], March 14 (ANI/WAM): In its commitment to promote daily reading, MAKTABA the Library Management department within the Culture Sector at the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has introduced the '31 Essays... 31 Days' initiative during Reading Month, underway throughout March.

The initiative aims to encourage adults to read excerpts from 31 books and articles across literary and scientific disciplines.

Selected texts, available on the Digital Library, will be announced every day on MAKTABA's social media accounts.

MAKTABA selected diverse titles from local, Arab and international literature, covering poetry, novels, science and history.

The initiative encourages participants to learn about different cultures and dedicate daily time to reading in areas that ignite their interests. (ANI/WAM)

