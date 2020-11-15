New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday slammed Islamabad over allegation of New Delhi's involvement in incidents in Pakistan, saying claims of "proof'' against India have "no credibility, are fabricated and represent figments of imagination", adding that international community is aware of Pakistan's tactics and proof of its terror sponsorship.

In a response to media queries on the press conference by Pakistan's foreign ministry and the "establishment", MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that it is yet another futile "anti-India propaganda exercise" by Pakistan whose forces continue to engage in providing supporting cover fire to infiltrators.

On Saturday, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressed a press conference at the Foreign Office alongside Army spokesman Major General Babar Iftikhar to claim that India was behind some of the terror attacks in his country.

The MEA said that the press conference was a deliberate attempt on the part of the Pakistani establishment to shift focus from its internal political and economic failures. "It also seeks to justify cross-border terrorism, including ceasefire violations and infiltration across the LoC and International Border," the statement read.

The ministry also called upon Pakistan to end its support to cross-border terrorism and said that Pakistani leaders have never hidden the fact that it has become a factory for producing terrorists.

The ministry also recalled Pakistan science and technology minister Fawad Chaudhry's statement who "proudly claimed involvement and success of Pakistan, led by its Prime Minister, in the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 Indian soldiers were martyred".

"The so-called claims of 'proof' against India enjoy no credibility, are fabricated and represent figments of imagination. This desperate attempt will find few takers as the international community is aware of Pakistan's tactics and proof of its terror sponsorship has been admitted by none other than its own leadership," the statement read.

"The face of global terror, Osama Bin Laden, was found in Pakistan; Pakistan's PM glorified him as a 'martyr' from the floor of Parliament; he admitted the presence of 40,000 terrorists in Pakistan; their Science and Technology Minister proudly claimed involvement and success of Pakistan, led by its Prime Minister, in the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 Indian soldiers were martyred," it added.

The MEA said that the incessant infiltration of terrorists and induction of weapons to fuel terror activities continues unabated. Such activities are not possible without the support of Pakistani forces deployed along the Line of Control.

"Despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the ceasefire understanding of 2003 for maintaining peace and tranquillity, Pakistani forces continue to engage in providing supporting cover fire to infiltrators. The incessant infiltration of terrorists and induction of weapons to fuel terror activities continues unabated. Such activities are not possible without the support of Pakistani forces deployed along the LoC," it added.

"India is not the only neighbour to be targeted as underlined by the statements of countries similarly targeted. Distant parts of the world have seen the terror trail lead back to Pakistan. Concocting documents and peddling false narratives will not absolve Pakistan of such actions. We are confident the world will hold it to account," the statement further read. (ANI)

