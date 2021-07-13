Kathmandu, Jul 13 (PTI) Nepali Congress chief Sher Bahadur Deuba, who has been appointed the new Prime Minister of Nepal, will not take the oath of office until President Bidya Devi Bhandari revises the notice of his appointment, a media report said on Tuesday.

President Bhandari on Tuesday issued the notice appointing the 75-year-old Opposition leader as the prime minister in line with the ruling issued by the Supreme Court on Monday.

A five-member Constitutional Bench led by Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana, in its order, had said that Deuba must be appointed the Prime Minister in line with Article 76 (5) of the Constitution.

However, the president's office has failed to disclose the article under which Deuba is being made the prime minister in the notice, The Himalayan Times reported.

After receiving some legal counsel, Deuba has sent across a message to President Bhandari that he will not take the oath until the error is rectified, the paper said.

The swearing-in ceremony was initially set to be held at 6:00 pm (17:45 IST).

Previously, Deuba served as Nepal's Prime Minister four times from June 2017–February 2018, June 2004–February 2005, July 2001–October 2002 and September 1995–March 1997.

Deuba is required to seek a vote of confidence from the House within 30 days of his appointment as the Prime Minister, as per the constitutional provisions.

