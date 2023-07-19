Dubai [UAE], July 19 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has inaugurated a new Disruptive Lab at its Distribution Power Division Complex in Al Ruwayyah. DEWA Disruptive Lab (DDL) was opened by Rashid bin Humaidan, Executive Vice President of Distribution Power at DEWA, and other DEWA officials.

DDL is a new hub to implement DEWA's Innovation and Future Shaping Framework. It provides a scientific environment that encourages DEWA's engineers and innovators to develop and test the disruptive technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The lab also promotes partnerships and exchanging experiences with leading global institutions in DEWA's work areas.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said, "We work in line with the directives of the wise leadership to anticipate the future of strategic sectors based on sound scientific foundations and a clear vision that anticipates future challenges and turns them into promising opportunities. DDL supports the Innovation and Future Shaping Framework, which was inspired by the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, 'The future belongs to those who can imagine it, design it, and execute it'."

Marwan bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation and the Future at DEWA, said the Innovation and Future Shaping Framework features three main phases. Each phase uses different tools, including strategies, action plans, and pioneering initiatives.

It also includes nine enablers: Foresight Tools; Knowledge Management; Innovation and Future Policies; Partnerships; Research and Development; Human Capital; Performance Management; Future Platforms; and Innovation Platforms.

For his part, Bin Humaidan explained that the prototypes developed by DDL at DEWA's Distribution Power Division Complex include a Speech-to-Text smart application that streamlines the work of engineers and field technicians when writing observations and notes that can later be uploaded to DEWA's system or share them with other colleagues. Furthermore, the lab is currently developing a project for manufacturing electric vehicle (EV) chargers for different types of EVs, enhancing efficiency and reducing costs.

In March 2023, DEWA inaugurated the Disruptive Lab at the Al Hudaiba building. The lab uses concept design methodologies to help business teams identify requirements and challenges and develop innovative solutions. It also invests in Computer-Aided-Design (CAD) software to create digital models and simulations that can be used for testing and validation. (ANI/WAM)

