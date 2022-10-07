Jakarta [Indonesia], October 7 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla participated in the concluding session of P20 and stressed dialogue and diplomacy are the only ways to resolve global issues for world peace and prosperity.

Taking to Twitter, Om Birla said that he invited the delegates to the next P20 Summit which will be hosted by India as New Delhi will be hosting the G-20 (Group of 20) leaders' summit in New Delhi next year in 2023.

"Participating in Concluding Session of #P20, thanked Parliament of Indonesia for successfully organising the Summit. Invited the Delegates to the next #P20 Summit which will be hosted by India," he said in a tweet.

"Mentioning that mutual cooperation is the foundation of success for G-20, stressed on dialogue and diplomacy to resolve global issues for world peace & prosperity," Lok Sabha Speaker added.

In the session, he outlined India's journey of democracy in the last 75 years and mentioned that the smooth transfer of power after every election has been the speciality of democracy. India's Parliament protects the interests of citizens and legislates purposively to fulfil their hopes and aspirations, Birla added.

He also said that the shared efforts should guide the parliaments to innovate and to identify and resolve these challenges.

Birla, who is in Jakarta to attend the 8th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit in Jakarta, also met the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand, Chuan Leekpai and expressed condolences on the killings of children in the incident of firing in Bangkok.

The brutal incident took place on Thursday at the Child Development Center in Nong Bua Lamphu province's Uthaisawan Na Klang district.

Taking to Twitter, Birla said, "Mentioning that foreign policies of India & Thailand complement each other, stressed on consolidating relationship on global fora. Improving port connectivity and several other issues were discussed."

Earlier, Birla also met the Deputy of the Assembly of the Portuguese Republic, Duarte Pacheco and appreciated his initiatives to strengthen IPU as a global platform for raising the voices of the common man.

Om Birla and Harivansh reached Jakarta on Wednesday and were welcomed by the Indian Ambassador to Indonesia, Manoj Bharti.

Speaker Birla and the Indian parliamentary party welcomed the P-20 summit being held in Indonesia.

The organization of the parliaments of G-20 countries is P-20. It represents 80 per cent of the world's GDP and 75 per cent of trade. It also represents two-thirds of the world's population. (ANI)

