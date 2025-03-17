New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon reaffirmed his country's commitment to strengthening ties with India during his visit to New Delhi.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Luxon stated, "New Zealand and India bookend the Indo-Pacific, but distance is no barrier to our pursuit of a brighter future for both our nations. Thank you for welcoming me to New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

On Monday, Luxon met with Prime Minister Modi at Hyderabad House, where the two leaders held discussions on a range of topics, including trade expansion, regional security, and economic cooperation.

The meeting takes place as India and New Zealand work toward expanding economic ties, with both sides pushing negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Speaking at the occasion PM Modi said, "We both support a Free, Open, Secure, and Prosperous Indo-Pacific. We believe in the policy of development, not expansionism. We welcome New Zealand to join the Indo-Pacific Ocean Initiative. After the International Solar Alliance, we also congratulate New Zealand for joining CDRI"

"Be it the Christchurch terror attack of 15 March 2019 or the Mumbai attack of 26 November 2008, terrorism in any form is unacceptable. Strict action is necessary against those guilty of terror attacks. We will continue to cooperate against terrorist, separatist and radical elements. In this context, we shared our concerns regarding anti-India activities by some unlawful elements in New Zealand. We are confident that we will continue to receive the support of the New Zealand government against all these illegal elements," PM Modi added.

Speaking to reporters, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon highlighted his government's dedication to strengthening India-New Zealand relations and acknowledged India's hospitality, saying the Indian government had been "incredibly generous and very welcoming."

He also underscored the significance of his delegation, stating that he had brought "the largest-ever delegation of business and community leaders to accompany a New Zealand Prime Minister on a foreign trip."

Luxon further emphasized the deep-rooted ties between the two nations, particularly through the Indian diaspora in New Zealand. He noted that Indian-Kiwis represent "the third-largest ethnic group in the country, the largest source of skilled migrants, and the second-largest contributor to international student enrolments."

He praised their contributions across various sectors and met with business and community leaders accompanying him on the trip.

In a further display of the cultural ties between India and New Zealand, Luxon was also seen with cricketers Ajaz Patel and Ross Taylor. The visit, which marks a key moment in bilateral engagement, is expected to pave the way for stronger economic and diplomatic relations between the two Indo-Pacific nations. (ANI)

