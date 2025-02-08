New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): US President Donald Trump, while reaffirming the military partnership between the US and Japan, revealed that Japan has committed to doubling its defence spending by 2027 and also highlighted the recent approval of nearly a billion dollars in foreign military sales to Tokyo.

Trump met Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the White House.

Following the meeting, the US President said,"After our meeting today (with Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba), I'm confident that the cherished alliances between our two countries and others will continue to flourish into the future. The military cooperation between the United States and Japan is one of our closest security partnerships, and it's one of the closest we have anywhere in the world. Our service members work together every day to defend our common interests."

Japan has been increasing its defence spending, and Trump expressed his satisfaction with Japan's plans. He stated, "Japan is committed to doubling its defense spending by 2027. Based on our conversations today, in addition to being vital for our shared security, Japan is one of the top purchasers of US military exports and equipment. And I'm pleased to say that this week my administration approved nearly a billion dollars in foreign military sales to Tokyo. The United States is committed to the security of Japan."

According to a Voice of America (VOA) report prior to Trump's meeting with the Japanese PM, a senior official in the Trump administration mentioned that the discussions would also cover ramping up Japanese investments in the US and expanding American energy exports to Japan.

Moreover, they are likely to discuss boosting space cooperation and promoting joint business ventures to develop critical technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductors, the VOA report added.

This meeting comes at a crucial time for Japan, as President Trump's remarks, such as possibly absorbing Canada as a US state, acquiring Greenland from Denmark, and taking control of the Panama Canal, have raised concerns among US allies, the VOA report added.

However, the Japanese government, particularly, has expressed its desire to strengthen the relationship with the US amid these uncertainties.

"We would like to first establish a higher relationship of trust and cooperation between the two countries, especially the two leaders," the VOA report cited a senior Japanese government official.

President Trump has also imposed tariffs on several countries, including China, Canada, and Mexico. While the 25 per cent tariffs on Canada and Mexico were temporarily delayed, the issue of trade deficits with countries like Japan remains a point of tension. "We all know that President Trump pays a lot of attention to the deficit as an indication of the economic strength of the relationship. So, I'm sure discussions will happen about that," the VOA report added, citing a Trump administration official.

Further, the report said that another issue in the US-Japan relationship is the blocking of a USD 15 billion acquisition bid by Japan's largest steel producer, Nippon Steel, for Pittsburgh-based US Steel. Former President Joe Biden had blocked the deal in the final weeks of his presidency, citing national security concerns. Trump has also expressed his opposition to the deal.

The White House has not responded to queries from Voice of America (VOA) about Trump's current stance on the issue, and the Japanese Prime Minister's office has not commented on whether the matter will be discussed during the meeting. (ANI)

