Washington, DC, January 20: President-elect Donald Trump alongside outgoing US President Joe Biden arrived at the US Capitol together from the White House for the swearing-in ceremony on Monday. It is tradition for the outgoing President to accompany the president-elect to the US Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony. Additionally, Outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris and Vice President-elect JD Vance also arrived at the White House and are headed to the US Capitol.

This comes after Trump along with his wife Melania Trump had pre-inauguration tea with Joe and Jill Biden at the White House. Meanwhile, Joe Biden confirmed that he left a letter in the Oval Office for Trump, CNN reported. Vice President-elect JD Vance will be sworn in first, followed by Donald Trump, who will take the oath of office and deliver his inaugural address. The ceremonial proceedings are set to take place at the US Capitol Rotunda, where Trump will take the oath of office today, roughly two weeks after his electoral college victory was officially certified by Congress. Donald Trump Swearing-In Ceremony: Joe Biden and Jill Biden Welcome US President-Elect and Melania Trump at White House for Pre-Inauguration Tea (Watch Video).

Donald Trump and Joe Biden Arrive Together at Capitol for Swearing-In Ceremony

#WATCH | Washington DC | President-elect #DonaldTrump accompanied by outgoing president Joe Biden arrives at Capitol Hill, for his inauguration as the 47th US President (Source - US Network Pool via Reuters) pic.twitter.com/QdwHTbZj5z — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2025

After the swearing-in, President Trump will take part in the signing ceremony in the President's Room, a tradition that began in 1981 with President Ronald Reagan. This event marks one of the first official actions of the newly sworn president, where he signs nominations and various memorandums or proclamations. Following the signing, a luncheon will be held, and Trump will take part in the review of the troops before heading to Capitol Hill to join the inaugural parade. Donald Trump Swearing-In Ceremony: US President-Elect and His Wife Melania Trump Arrive at Blair House After Attending Church Service at St Johns Episcopal Church (See Pics).

Later, Trump and his wife will participate in a signing ceremony at the White House and deliver remarks at the Convention Centre. The evening will conclude with the first dance at the Liberty Ball, followed by participation in the Commander-in-Chief Ball and the United Station Ball. The day will end with Trump's return to the White House.

