Washington, DC, January 20: Outgoing US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcomed President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump to the White House for pre-inauguration tea, ahead of the swearing-in ceremony. Additionnaly, Vice President-elect JD Vance along with his wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance have also reached at the White House. They were welcomed by outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Craig Emhoff.

Biden and Trump, along with their spouses, will have tea together at the White House. Traditionally, the outgoing president then accompanies the President-elect to the US Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony, as per CNN.

Joe Biden and Jill Biden Welcome Donald Trump and Melania Trump at White House

#WATCH | Washington DC, US | Outgoing President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden welcome President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump, at the White House ahead of Donald Trump's swearing-in as the 47th US president (Visual source - US Network Pool via Reuters) pic.twitter.com/7sxO760Mhn — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2025

In 2021, Trump snubbed Biden during his swearing-in ceremony and did not follow the tradition of inviting the president-elect to the White House. Vice President-elect JD Vance will be sworn in first, followed by Donald Trump, who will take the oath of office and deliver his inaugural address. The ceremonial proceedings are set to take place at the US Capitol Rotunda, where Trump will take the oath of office today, roughly two weeks after his electoral college victory was officially certified by Congress.

After the swearing-in, President Trump will take part in the signing ceremony in the President's Room, a tradition that began in 1981 with President Ronald Reagan. This event marks one of the first official actions of the newly sworn president, where he signs nominations and various memorandums or proclamations. Donald Trump Swearing-In Ceremony: US President-Elect and Family Attend Church Service in Washington DC Before Inauguration (Watch Video).

Following the signing, a luncheon will be held, and Trump will take part in the review of the troops before heading to Capitol Hill to join the inaugural parade. Later, Trump and his wife will participate in a signing ceremony at the White House and deliver remarks at the Convention Centre. The evening will conclude with the first dance at the Liberty Ball, followed by participation in the Commander-in-Chief Ball and the United Station Ball. The day will end with Trump's return to the White House.

Earlier on Sunday, US President-elect Donald Trump said that within hours of him taking office as the 47th President of the US, he would be revoking dozens of "destructive and radical" executive orders issued by the Biden administration, declaring those orders as "null and void" by the end of Monday. While addressing the gathering during a candlelight dinner at the National Building Museum in Washington DC, Trump said, "With the stroke of my pen, I will revoke dozens of destructive and radical executive orders and actions of the Biden administration. And by this time tomorrow, they will all be null and void," as quoted by a video posted by Trump War Room on X, citing Fox News.

