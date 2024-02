Las Vegas, Feb 9 (AP) Former President Donald Trump won Nevada's Republican presidential caucuses Thursday after he was the only major candidate to participate.

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley skipped the caucuses, which are the only contest in Nevada that counts toward the GOP nomination. Haley cited what she considered an unfair process favoring Trump and instead ran in Nevada's symbolic state-run presidential primary on Tuesday, when she finished behind the “none of these candidates” option.

Also Read | US Military Conducts New Airstrikes on Yemen’s Houthi Rebels in Red Sea, Destroys Four Explosive Drone Boats and Missile Launchers.

Trump's win in Nevada gives him all 26 of the state's delegates. He needs to accrue 1,215 delegates to formally clinch the party's nomination and could reach that number in March. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)