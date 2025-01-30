Washington, DC [US], January 30 (ANI): Just over a week into Donald Trump's second presidency, his approval rating stands at 49 per cent according to the first Emerson College Polling survey of his administration, The Hill reported.

The poll released on Thursday showed Trump's approval rating just about in line with the level of support he got in the presidential election held in November last year.

Trump's disapproval rating of 41 per cent is the lowest that Emerson has seen in its national polls since the beginning of Trump's first term, while 10 per cent people hold neutral view of Trump.

Emerson College Polling executive director, Spencer Kimball, in a release said that Trump is above water in all age groups except for those aged 70 years and above, which shows him having disapproval rating of 49 per cent and an approval rating of 48 per cent, according to The Hill report.

The only age group where Trump has backing of majority is people aged between 50-59 years. Among those, 52 per cent approved of Trump while 34 per cent disapprove. Among those aged between 60-69 years, Trump had approval rating of 49 per cent approval while 48 per cent disapproved of him.

Very few among those aged 60 years and above are neutral. While among those aged between 18 to 29, 30 to 39, 40 to 49 and 50 to 59, around 13 per cent to 16 per cent said they are neutral on Trump.

Pollsters found a significant rise in the percentage of those who say US is heading in the right direction, with 52 per cent expressing this view, compared to 48 per cent who say it's on the wrong track. Earlier this month, a poll found two-thirds saying that it was heading in the wrong direction, The Hill reported.

Spencer Kimbell stressed that the change is caused due to a flip in Republican views about US' direction and fewer independents who say the country is going in the wrong track. According to slight majority of independents, it is still heading in the wrong direction but that is lower from the nearly 70 per cent who said so earlier in January.

The poll also showed mixed views regarding Trump administration's actions on immigration and the issue in general, The Hill reported.

A slight majority of 54 per cent said they back changing the definition of birthright citizenship so that the children of immigrants without permanent legal status are not automatically granted citizenship, while 37 per cent expressed views against it and about 20 per cent are neutral on the issue.

People who voted in the poll are evenly split on Trump reversing policy to permit Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to enter sensitive areas like schools and churches to carry out raids, with 45 per cent against it while 42 per cent in its support.

56 per cent of the voters said they back granting pathway to citizenship for immigrants without permanent legal status, while 24 per cent voted against it. The poll was conducted among 1000 registered voters from January 27-28. The credibility interval, similar to poll margin of error, was 3 percentage points. (ANI)

