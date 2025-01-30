Mumbai, January 30: Salwan Sabah Matti Momika, the 38-year-old Iraqi refugee who held several Quran-burning demonstrations in Sweden was allegedly shot dead recently. It is reported that Salwan Momika was murdered in city of Sodertalje in Stockholm County in east central Sweden, while he was conducting a live broadcast on social media from his apartment in Hovsjo on Wednesday, January 29. Momika was killed a day before a verdict was scheduled to be announced by the Stockholm District Court in an incitement case against him.

Prosecutor Rasmus Ohman said that five people were arrested in connection with murder of Salwan Sabah Matti Momika. Salwan Momika, who was also known as "Iraqi Quran Burner", had allegedly torn pages of the holy book and also burnt the Quran it in full public view during demonstrations in the Swedish city of Malmo in October 2023. While Momika has been killed, its important to know who the Iraqi refugee was. Salwan Momika Shot Dead: Iraqi Refugee Known for Holding Quran-Burning Demonstrations Murdered in Sweden While Streaming on TikTok, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Who Was Salwan Momika?

Salwan Sabah Matti Momika aka Salwan Momika was a 38-year-old Iraqi refugee, who was known for burning copies of the Quran in Sweden. Notably, Momika's actions of burning the Quran led to global outrage and even triggered riots and unrest in several countries. In 2023, the anti-Islam activist carried out multiple Quran burnings demonstrations in Sweden. An Iraqi activist and refugee, Salwan Momika was facing hate crime charges in Sweden.

Salwan Momika Worked As Security Guard for Assyrian Patriotic Party

Momika hailed from the Al-Hamdaniya district of Qaraqosh in northern Iraq's Nineveh province. He was born and in an Assyrian Catholic family. During the 2006-2008 civil war in Iraq, Salwan Momika joined the Assyrian Patriotic Party (APP) and went on to work as a security guard at its headquarters in Mosul. After the Islamic state captured Mosul in 2014, Momika became a part of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF). He is said to have appeared in a footage where he was dressed in military gear and pleded his allegiance to the Imam Ali Brigades.

Momika Applied for Asylum in Sweden in 2018

Three years later, Salwan Momika fled to Germany with a Schengen visa. In Germany, Momika publicly renounced Christianity and declared himself as an atheist. In April 2018, he applied for asylum in Sweden and was granted refugee status. Two years later, Salwan Momika was granted a three-year temporary residence permit; however, his application for permanent residence was denied due to discrepancies in his asylum application. Salwan Sabah Matti Momika Dead or Alive? Norway Police Deny Death Rumours About the Islam Critic Known for Holding Quran-Burning Demonstrations.

While in Sweden, Momika was seen with Christian Democrat MP Robert Halef and Sweden Democrats’ Julia Kronlid. Notably, he had also expressed interest in running for the Riksdag as a candidate for the Sweden Democrats.

