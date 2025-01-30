Karachi, January 30: In a bizarre love story that has gone wrong, Onijah Andrew Robinson, an American national, has refused to leave Pakistan as her 19-year-old lover in Karachi failed to get his family's approval for marriage. Robinson refused to take a flight back home on Wednesday and created a major scene at the Karachi International Airport, first refusing to undergo immigration procedures and then later refusing to board the Qatar Airways' flight to New York.

The entire drama eventually led to the flight being delayed by nearly one hour. The 33-year-old had travelled from the United States to Pakistan in October to get married to her online lover Nidal Ahmed Memon. Robinson states that while the boy agreed to marry her, his family refused and relocated to a new place from their Garden area residence in Karachi city. Pakistan: Imran Khan's Party Plans to Hold Public Gathering in Minar-i-Pakistan in Lahore.

Abandoned by her lover, the American woman had been sitting outside his house since then, refusing to go back to America and demanding a compensation of at least $3,000 per week along with a Pakistani citizenship. With her tourist visa also expired now, Robinson has been grabbing a spotlight in the area even as the Pakistani and US authorities continue to convince her to travel back to the United States.

"Robinson came to Karachi in October and stayed around the airport area for at least seven days. Later on, the authorities told her that she needed to leave the airport. From there, she came to the Garden area at the address of her lover only to find out that his family had relocated elsewhere and the door was locked," said a local resident. Pakistan: PM Shehbaz Expresses Willingness to Resume Talks with Imran Khan's Party.

"It has been months now that she has staged a sit-in in the parking lot of the same building her lover used to stay in. NGOs and authorities have offered to arrange her air ticket to the US but she insists on staying back. Instead, she is now demanding $3,000 per week along with a Pakistani citizenship," he added. The issue has also turned out to be a major headache for the security agencies and local residents.

Policemen have been posted at the building because of security concerns related to the American woman. This, in turn, is causing a lot of problems for the residents of the area. "Strangers are gathered in and around our apartment building everyday to see the American women. This is a matter of concern for all the residents and their safety," said one resident.

However, Robinson is in no mood to budge and is refusing to leave the area. "You got to give me $3000 a week. I am becoming a citizen of Pakistan, that’s all I got to say," she said. The authorities have been trying to convince Robinson to move to a women's police station in order to ensure her security and work out a plan to send her back to the US. "I will leave for my home when I like it," she insists. Officials from the US Consulate in Karachi have also met Robinson and tried to convince her to return to the US. "It would be preferable to convince her to return to the US. But if she refuses, we cannot force her," said an official.

