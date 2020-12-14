Washington [US], December 14 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has refused to comment on whether he will be skipping his successor Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony in January.

Citing an interview with "Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade aired on Sunday on Fox News, The Hill quoted the President as saying, "I don't want to talk about that."

Instead, Trump went on saying, "I want to talk about this that we have done a great job. I got more votes than any president in the history of our country. In the history of our country, right? Not even close -- 75 million far more than Obama, far more than anybody. And they say we lost an election. We did not lose. If I got 10 million fewer votes, they say I could not have lost."

Speaking on the situation that would arise if he does not concede by the time of Joe Biden's inauguration, Trump said, "I worry about the country having an illegitimate president. That's what I worry about."

"A president that lost and lost badly. This was not like a close election. You look at Georgia. We won Georgia big. We won Pennsylvania big. We won Wisconsin big. We won it big," he added.

On Friday, the US Supreme Court had rejected a bid by Texas' attorney general to block the ballot of voters in battleground states that favoured President-elect Joe Biden.

According to a CNN report, the court's move to dismiss the challenge is the strongest indication yet that Trump has no chance of overturning election results in court that even the justices whom he placed there have no interest in allowing his desperate legal bids to continue.

This comes as the US President continues to repeatedly question the legitimacy of Biden's win, accusing fraud and impropriety in the elections, and seeking recounts in several states, despite election officials in battleground states having already certified the President-elect's victory in the presidential polls. (ANI)

