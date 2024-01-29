Tel Aviv [Israel], January 29 (ANI/TPS): Inspections were carried out on 148 vehicles, of which 42 were removed from the roads, in what was described as a "targeted enforcement activity" against polluting and noisy vehicles carried out in Kfar Qasim, an Arab town located in the north of Israel.

The ministry explained that air pollution and noise hazards are among the main environmental risks to public health. Many studies point to a direct link between human illness and the hazards of air pollution and noise nuisances from vehicles. These hazards may damage the functioning of vital systems in the human body, sometimes to the point of hearing loss, physiological diseases and even have negative psychological effects.

Minister of Environmental Protection Idit Silman: "Air pollution and noise from vehicles are a detriment to the quality of life and public health. We will continue to carry out enforcement actions against polluting and noisy vehicles in order to protect public health." (ANI/TPS)

