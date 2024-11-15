Dubai [UAE], November 14 (ANI/WAM): The Dubai Future Forum 2024, the largest global gathering of futurists and experts from around 100 countries, will begin on 19th November and feature over 70 keynotes, panels, and workshops addressing critical issues impacting societies and the planet.

For the first time, city-wide activations will engage the public on future-focused topics.

Hosted by Dubai Future Foundation at the Museum of the Future, under the patronage of Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation, the forum will bring together 150 speakers and 2,500 experts, alongside representatives from 100 organisations.

Day 1 HighlightsThe forum opens with panels like "From Deep Space to Deep Ocean," featuring astronaut Sarah Sabry, roboticist Prof Oussama Khatib, and National Geographic Explorer Suaad Al Harthi.

Keynote speakers include Parag Khanna and Jordan Nguyen, exploring future technologies for humanity. Discussions will cover diverse themes, including time concepts, health futures, and AI's role in shaping tomorrow.

City-wide events under "FORUM x DUBAI" will run from 18th to 21st November at venues like Cinema Akil and Alserkal Avenue, featuring film screenings and workshops such as "Nomadic Futures" at The Courtyard, exploring cultural narratives and transcultural identities.

Workshops & SessionsDay 1 will also showcase activations like "Play-Full Futures" and sessions on health futures in partnership with the WHO, sustainable design by ARUP, and AI in films by the Future of Life Institute.

The agenda covers 15 sessions across key themes: Futuring Nature, Transforming Humanity, Optimising Health, Empowering Generations, and Foresight Insights.

Day 2 FocusPanels on the second day include "Experiences of the Future" with experts from the ArtScience Museum and UNICEF's launch of "State of the World's Children Report 2024".

A key discussion, "The Future of Humanity in Time and Space," will feature UAE's Assistant Foreign Minister Omran Sharaf. The day concludes with workshops on strategic foresight and scenario planning.

Prototypes for Humanity Initiative As part of the forum, 100 innovative projects will be showcased under the "Dubai Future Solutions" initiative led by Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, in collaboration with the Dubai Future Foundation and the Hussein Sajwani-DAMAC Foundation, which has pledged AED100 million to advance innovation in Dubai. (ANI/WAM)

