Dubai [UAE], July 26 (ANI/WAM): The 5th Sports Stadiums Security Forum, organised by Dubai Police and Dubai Sports Council (DSC), highlighted the importance of collaboration between security and sports entities to ensure fans' safety, happiness, and a positive match experience.

Representatives from various organisations, including the Ministry of Interior, UAE Football Association, UAE Pro League, and professional clubs and media representatives gathered to discuss the theme "Stadiums Security is a Common Responsibility".

Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of DSC, emphasised the collective responsibility of all parties in ensuring a safe and enjoyable atmosphere for sports fans to support their favorite teams.

Major General Abdulla Al-Ghaithi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police for Operations Affairs, stressed the role of stadium security officers in maintaining safety and resolving issues among fans with respect and fairness.

The Forum featured working papers by Dubai Police, Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA), UAE Football Association, and UAE Pro League, focusing on stadium security responsibilities, safety brochures, licenses for security companies, and the role of referees in match control.

Attendees, including clubs, security officers, match coordinators, and media associations, engaged in discussions to unify visions and achieve the Forum's goals. The event aimed to increase fan awareness and promote positive behavior during matches, creating a family-friendly environment in stadiums and enhancing athlete and staff health and safety. (ANI/WAM)

