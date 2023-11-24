Dubai [UAE], November 24 (ANI/WAM): Dubai is preparing to host a distinguished gathering of international corporate governance experts at the upcoming ICGN-Hawkamah Conference, themed 'Capital, Companies, and COP28.'

Taking place over two days starting November 28th at the Dusit Thani Hotel, the conference will serve as a prominent platform for governance leaders, experts, and industry luminaries to engage in a profound dialogue on the dynamic relationship between financial ecosystems, corporate stewardship, and the transformative COP28 climate agenda.

Dr Ahmad Bin Hassan Al Sheikh, Chairman of Hawkamah, emphasised the institute's dedication to driving impactful conversations that will shape the future of corporate governance. He expressed, "We are proud to unveil an exceptional lineup of expert speakers and thought-provoking panel themes. In the midst of COP28 and climate change commanding our attention, these voices and ideas play a crucial role in charting the way forward."

The conference agenda includes plenary panel discussions and a keynote address, all carefully curated to provide rich insights into pressing topics. Attendees can anticipate discussions on national visions towards sustainable economies in the MENA region, the role of corporate boards in the governance of sustainability, leveraging intangible assets, harmonising corporate sustainability standards, and financial accounting and assurance for sustainability reporting.

With COP28 at the forefront, the conference seeks to explore how corporations can align their strategies with climate goals while fulfilling their corporate governance responsibilities. The event offers a unique opportunity for participants to engage in insightful dialogues, share expertise, and contribute to the global discourse on sustainable business practises.

The ICGN-Hawkamah Dubai Conference not only underscores Dubai's role as a hub for discussions transcending geographical boundaries but also solidifies Hawkamah's position as a global governance standard setter. The institute continues to lead in advancing corporate governance practises and facilitating dialogues that leave a lasting impact on the business landscape. (ANI/WAM)

