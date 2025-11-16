New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday condoled the death of Lorin S Robert, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Federated States of Micronesia.

In a post on X, he said, "Deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Lorin S Robert, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Federated States of Micronesia. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and to the people of Micronesia."

Earlier on November 3, Jaishankar has extended wishes to the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) on its Independence Day.

In a post on X, he said, "Independence Day greetings to Secretary of Foreign Affairs Lorin S. Robert and the Government and people of Federated States of Micronesia."

India and Micronesia share friendly ties.

The Federated States of Micronesia, which marks its 39th year of independence today, has maintained friendly relations with India since diplomatic ties were formally established in 1996. India has an ongoing developmental cooperation with FSM in the spirit of South-South cooperation.

Under the India-UNDP fund, the Project titled 'Climate Early Warning Systems for 7 Pacific Island Countries(PICs)', including FSM costing USD one million, is in process. It aims to enhance the ability of the governments of seven PICs to prepare for, respond to, and recover from climate-related disasters.

India is also assisting FSM for the project "Strengthening Micronesia's National Gender Machinery", costing USD 1 Million, through the India-UNDP fund. As a part of the project for solarisation of the Head of States' residence/ office in all PICs, India is also assisting FSM with solarisation of the Head of States' residence/office under the India UNDP Fund.

This has seen intensification since the initiation of the Forum of India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC).

Earlier in September, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hosted the Foreign Ministers Meeting (FMM) of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) in New York, highlighting the progress of a 12-point action plan outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the FIPIC-III Summit.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly, underscored India's role as a development partner to Pacific Island nations, with a focus on health, technology, capacity building, and training. (ANI)

