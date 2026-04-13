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New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held a telephonic conversation with his counterpart of Singapore, Vivian Balakrishnan, to discuss the escalating tensions in West Asia.

In a post on X, the External Affairs Minister highlighted the positive nature of the exchange while noting the primary focus of the dialogue.

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"Always nice to speak to FM @VivianBala of Singapore. Our discussions were about the conflict in West Asia and its implications," Jaishankar stated.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2043670084854730961?s=20

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Expanding on this diplomatic outreach, Jaishankar also held a separate telephonic conversation with Kuwait's Foreign Minister Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

These discussions specifically addressed the latest developments in West Asia, with the External Affairs Minister sharing on X that the dialogue also focused on the well-being of the Indian community.

"A good conversation with FM Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah of Kuwait. It focused on the regional situation and the well being of the Indian community," he wrote.

Complementing this account, Kuwait's foreign ministry issued a statement noting that the exchange between the leaders revolved around the "latest developments in regional events and the efforts being made regarding them."

These high-level talks occur against a volatile backdrop in the Gulf region.

Following a deadlock in US-Iran peace talks, the UKMTO announced that maritime access restrictions are now being enforced.

These measures affect Iranian ports and coastal areas, spanning the Arabian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman, and the Arabian Sea east of the Strait of Hormuz.

The urgency of these diplomatic engagements is underscored by the commencement of a US-led blockade of all Iranian ports.

This follows President Trump's announcement of a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime artery through which a fifth of the world's global crude supply typically passes. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)