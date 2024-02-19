New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday discussed India-European Union ties and regional and global issues with the EU ambassadors.

EAM Jaishankar also thanked them for their contribution to enhancing India's relationship with their nations.

He expressed pleasure to host the EU Ambassadors in New Delhi today, adding that he also shared impressions from the Munich Security Conference with them.

"Pleased to host EU Ambassadors in New Delhi today afternoon. Shared impressions from @MunSecConf. Thanked them for their contribution in enhancing India's relationship with their nations. Good discussion on India-EU ties as well as regional and global issues," Jaishankar posted on social media 'X'.

Earlier in Munich, Jaishankar met with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, on the sidelines of the security conference.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Delighted to catch-up with EU HRVP @JosepBorrellF in Munich. Exchanged perspectives on the current global situation. Looking forward to welcoming him to India."

The 60th Munich Security Conference (MSC) got underway an in-person event from February 16-18, 2024, at its traditional venue, the Hotel Bayerischer Hof in Munich, according to an official statement.

Moreover, New Delhi will be hosting a roundtable to discuss the European Union (EU) and India's collaboration in security and policy aspects of online disinformation and information manipulation on February 21.

Over 35 experts from the EU and India will join forces in New Delhi on Wednesday (February 21). The roundtable will take place on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue 2024.

They will further "unpack the security and policy aspects of online disinformation and information manipulation while identifying possible areas of EU-India collaboration," the European External Action Service said in a statement.

Moreover, the EU and India have on multiple occasions reaffirmed their commitment to an open, free, secure, stable, peaceful and accessible cyberspace that enables economic growth and innovation. (ANI)

