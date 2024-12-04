External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Foreign Minister of Kuwait, Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya in New Delhi (Photo/ X@DrSJaishankar)

New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met the Foreign Minister of Kuwait, Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya here on Wedesday.

"Welcome FM Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya of Kuwait to New Delhi. Look forward to productive discussions today," the External Affairs Minister said in a post on X.

India and Kuwait enjoy friendly relations, which are rooted in history and have stood the test of time. India has been a natural trading partner of Kuwait.

Rooted in centuries of trade and cultural exchange, the partnership predates Kuwait's independence in 1961, during which the Indian Rupee served as its legal tender. Kuwait's economy, before the discovery of oil, thrived on maritime activities, including shipbuilding, pearl diving, and trading goods like Arabian horses, dates, and pearls with India in exchange for wood, spices, and textiles.

This legacy of cooperation was commemorated during the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2021-22.The Indian community, estimated to be one million strong, forms the largest expatriate group in Kuwait. Known for their diverse contributions, Indians hold roles across various fields, from engineering, medicine, and IT to business and trade.

The robust Indian business community in Kuwait, comprising retailers, distributors, and professionals, has played a pivotal role in strengthening economic ties.

Cultural and social engagement also thrives through over 200 Indian associations registered with the Indian Embassy in Kuwait.

The Indian community with a strength of approximately 1 million is the largest expatriate community in Kuwait and is regarded as the community of first preference among the expatriate communities, the Ministry of External Affairs noted in a press statement.

These groups actively organise programs to promote cultural exchange and community welfare, further solidifying the people-to-people connection between the nations. (ANI)

