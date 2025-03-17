New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, as part of his diplomatic engagements, met Swedish Minister for Migration Maria Stenergard and Slovenian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon on Monday.

Jaishankar discussed the deepening of India's ties with the European Union with the Swedish Minister.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Jaishankar wrote, "Pleased to meet FM Maria Stenergard of Sweden this morning. Discussed deepening our engagement with the EU."

Jaishankar also met Slovenian Deputy PM and FM Tanja Fajon and discussed the current global challenges. The EAM also appreciated Fajon's assessment as a current UN Security Council member.

"Started the Raisina 2025 engagements, meeting DPM & FM Tanja Fajon of Slovenia. Appreciated her assessment, as a current UN Security Council member, of global challenges," he stated on X.

Earlier on Sunday, Jaishankar also held talks with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, who is on an official visit to India from March 16 to 20.

"Pleased to call on PM @chrisluxonmp of New Zealand. Appreciate his commitment to further deepening our longstanding ties. Looking forward to his participation as Chief Guest in #RaisinaDialogue2025," Jaishankar stated.

The New Zealand PM also affirmed that both countries share the goal of a "stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific."

"India and New Zealand share a goal of a stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. This is what External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar and I spoke about upon my arrival into Delhi," PM Luxon stated.

Luxon will be the chief guest and keynote speaker in the Raisina Dialogue, which will take place in New Delhi from March 17-19.

The Raisina Dialogue is India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the international community. PM Modi will inaugurate the Dialogue on March 17. (ANI)

