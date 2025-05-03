New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday met with Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco during his State Visit to India.

EAM Jaishankar further said that the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Angolan President is expected to strengthen cooperation not just between India and Angola, but also boost India-Africa relations.

Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Honored to call-on President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco of Angola during his State Visit to India. Value his warm sentiments for India and guidance for taking forward our partnership."

"Confident that his talks with PM @narendramodi later today will chart new avenues of growth for India-Angola & India-Africa ties," the post added.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1918536370328350967

Lourenco, earlier in the day, received a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, EAM Jaishankar and others were also present.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote, "A special welcome for a Global South partner. President of Angola Mr. Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco was given a 21 gun salute and Guard of Honour as he arrived at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Warmly received by President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn & PM @narendramodi"

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1918527371218722927

Lourenco also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat by laying a wreath at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial. The Angolan President also signed the visitors' book after laying a wreath, paying homage at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial.

In another post, Jaiswal wrote, "Remembering Bapu and his ideals. President Mr. Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco of Angola paid respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat."

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1918528847773041118

A day earlier, Lourenco arrived in New Delhi on a State Visit, accompanied by a high-level delegation. He was accorded a special welcome at the airport by Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh.

Several MoUs are expected to be signed in the fields of traditional medicine, agriculture, and cultural cooperation during Lourenco's visit.

In October 2015, the Vice President of Angola, Manuel Vicente, visited India to participate in the 3rd India-Africa Summit, during which he met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During his visit to Johannesburg to attend the BRICS Summit, Angolan President Lourenco met PM Modi on July 26, 2018.

India established formal diplomatic relations with Angola in 1985. Since then, it has maintained robust ties with the country. This year marks the 40th anniversary of these relations.

Angola is the Chair of the African Union for the year 2025.EAM Jaishankar and Angolan Foreign Minister Tete Antonio met in Kampala on January 18, 2024, on the sidelines of the NAM Ministerial meeting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)