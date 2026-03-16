New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): The External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar thanked "the people of Armenia" for facilitating the successful evacuation of 550 Indian nationals from Iran.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Thank the Government and the people of Armenia for facilitating the safe evacuation of over 550 Indian nationals from Iran so far. Appreciate their support in these challenging times. @AraratMirzoyan."

Also Read | 'Thousands of Targets Ahead': Israel Defence Forces Prepares for 3 More Weeks of Operations to Degrade Iran's 'Military Industry'.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association said that more than 70 Indian students, majority of them from Jammu and Kashmir, who were stranded in Iran amid the ongoing war situation in the region, have returned safely to India via a connecting journey through Armenia and Dubai, following a coordinated evacuation effort.

The Association said that these students had been stranded in Iran due to the ongoing war-like situation and deteriorating security conditions in the region, and are now returning safely to India.

Also Read | US Tells Citizens They Can Fly Out of Gulf Commercially; UAE Borders With Saudi Arabia, Oman Open, Cancellations of Flights Possible.

It further said that most of the students travelling in this batch are studying at Urmia University of Medical Sciences, Tehran University of Medical Sciences, and other universities across Iran. Before boarding the flight, the students travelled by buses from different cities in Iran and undertook a long land journey to Armenia, reaching Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan to board the evacuation flight.

Diplomatic channels between New Delhi, Yerevan, and Tehran coordinated closely to help facilitate the evacuation successfully.

Meanwhile, as the conflict entered its third week the Israeli Air Force (IsAF) has successfully targeted and destroyed the aircraft used by the Iranian leadership at Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran, marking a significant blow to the regime's strategic mobility.

In a post on X, the air force confirmed the strike, stating that they "destroyed the plane of the leader of the Iranian terror regime at the 'Mehrabad' airport in Tehran."

The aircraft was identified as a critical logistics and diplomatic tool used by the former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, additional senior officials from the terror regime, and elements in the Iranian military.

The IsAF noted that the plane was vital to "advance military procurement and manage relations with Axis countries through domestic and international flights". Consequently, the mission was specifically designed to disrupt the operational synergy between Tehran and its regional allies.

According to military officials, "the destruction of the plane impairs the ability to coordinate between the leadership of the Iranian terror regime and Axis countries, in building military power, and in the regime's rehabilitation capability."

By eliminating this high-value target, Israel has significantly hindered the regime's ability to maintain its military and diplomatic networks, asserting that "another strategic asset has been removed from the Iranian regime".

This high-profile strike was part of a broader, intensive aerial campaign. The IAF on Sunday (local time) said it struck more than 200 targets across western and central Iran over the past day, targeting military infrastructure, including missile systems, defence installations, and operational headquarters. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)