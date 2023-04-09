New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be on Uganda and Mozambique visit from April 10-15 to further strengthen India's "strong bilateral relations" with the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Sunday.

The EAM will visit Uganda from April 10-12. During the visit, he is expected to hold delegation-level talks with his Ugandan counterpart General Jeje Odongo and call on the leadership of the country and meet other Ministers, the statement said.

During the visit, Jaishankar will inaugurate the transit campus of the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) in Jinja. A bilateral memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the India and Uganda on setting up of the first-ever campus of NFSU outside India is likely to be signed during the visit, it said.

Jaishankar will also attend the ground-breaking ceremony of a solar-powered water supply project in Uganda. He will also address the trade and business community of Uganda and have an interaction with the Indian diaspora, according to MEA press release.

While from April 13-15, Jaishankar will visit Mozambique. "This will be the first-ever visit by an External Affairs Minister of India to the Republic of Mozambique," the MEA noted.

During the visit, he will meet Mozambique's top leadership and co-chair the 5th Session of the Joint Commission Meeting with Mozambican Foreign Minister Veronica Macamo.

The EAM is expected to meet several other Ministers and representatives of the Assembly of Mozambique. He will also interact with the Indian diaspora in Mozambique, the MEA added. (ANI)

