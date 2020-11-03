New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): India on Tuesday urged the members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to facilitate the return of a large number of Indian workers and professionals through sustainable travel bubble arrangements.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar raised the issue at the annual political dialogue with the GCC Troika, which was held in virtual mode.

According to an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs Jaishankar thanked the GCC countries for taking care of the large Indian diaspora in their countries during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The EAM mentioned that a large number of Indian workers and professionals are now eager to return to the GCC countries to resume their work and "urged the GCC leadership to facilitate their return through sustainable travel bubble arrangements with India," the minister said in a statement.

The minister also apprised GCC leaders about the progress made by India in vaccine development as well as in the development and manufacturing of diagnostic and other equipment related to Covid-19. Both sides reaffirmed that they will continue to work together to tackle the Covid-19 situation.

After the meeting, Jaishankar said in a tweet, "Pleased to participate in the Group of Foreign Ministers Meeting to exchange experiences on COVID-related challenges. Thank FM @FP_Champagne of Canada for convening the meeting."

"Just concluded the India-GCC Dialogue. Thank MOS Dr. @AnwarGargash of UAE, FM Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani of Bahrain, @GCC Secretary General Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf and senior representatives of Kuwait, Saudi Arabia & Qatar for a productive meeting," he said in another tweet.

According to an official statement, the leaders undertook a detailed review of India-GCC ties and appreciated the upward trajectory in ties witnessed in the last few years.

"The leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern. They agreed that the India-GCC partnership in political, economic and other domains would be further strengthened," the statement read.

The MEA further said that the GCC welcomed India's inclusion in the UNSC as a non-permanent member from January 2021.

"Both sides affirmed their commitment to reform multilateral institutions to reflect the realities of the 21st century and to work together to address contemporary challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, sustainable development and terrorism," the MEA added.

The GCC was represented at the troika-level by Dr. Nayef Falah M Al-Hajraf, Secretary General of GCC, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bahrain and Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, UAE Senior representatives from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar also participated in the meeting.

The GCC includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). (ANI)

