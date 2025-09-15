New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday extended Independence Day greetings to El Salvador.

Jaishankar looked forward to further strengthening India-El Salvador ties.

In a post on X, he said, "Congratulate FM Alexandra Hill Tinoco, the Government and the people of El Salvador on the occasion of their 204th Independence Day. Confident that our relationship will continue to strengthen."

The Embassy of India in Guatemala is concurrently accredited to El Salvador. El Salvador opened its Embassy with a resident Ambassador in New Delhi in 2008.

El Salvador and India enjoy close and friendly relations. Regular Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between two countries has helped both countries to keep momentum in bilateral relations. The last FOC (fourth) was held in New Delhi on May 1, 2023, in which the Indian side was led by Saurabh Kumar, Secretary(East), and the El Salvadoran side was led by Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Adriana Mira.

Both sides comprehensively reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including health, trade and investment, tourism, aquaculture, energy, transport and aviation. Additionally, areas such as infrastructure, culture, consular relations, and development partnerships were also discussed.

El Salvador has been consistently supporting India at the multilateral stage over the years.

El Salvador is a member of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and has signed the ISA Framework Agreement on June 26, 2018 and ratified it on November 6, 2019.

India's development cooperation with El Salvador has been robust. Over the years, India has been supportive to El Salvador, during COVID times; India supplied essential medicines and PPE kits. Similarly, earlier, India supplied medicines during the 1998 Hurricane Mitch and in August 2005.

There is a growing awareness of Indian culture in El Salvador. To strengthen the cultural relations, the Mission regularly organises different cultural programmes. As a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Embassy, in association with the Ministry of Culture of El Salvador, organised performances by the ICCR-sponsored Kathak troupe led by Ms Soniya Parchure in May 2022 in San Salvador and Santa Ana. (ANI)

