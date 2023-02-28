New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held a meeting with his Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen, discussing the bilateral partnership that he noted was growing from strength to strength.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Jaishankar stated that they exchanged views on the state of the world. He tweeted, "Good to meet FM of Denmark @larsloekke today morning. Discussed our bilateral partnership that is growing from strength to strength. Also exchanged views on the state of the world. It calls for intensifying our cooperation."

Also Read | Harry Styles Teams Up With Charity To End Gun Violence Across US.

The minister is part of the Denmark delegation led by the country's royal couple, who arrived on a state visit to India on February 26, the Ministry of External Affairs said in the press release. Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik Andre Henrik Christian and Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth arrived in India on Sunday.

Crown Prince of Denmark, Frederik Andre Henrik Christian on Tuesday highlighted India's progress towards a greener future and said, "Changes seen in India are amazing."

Also Read | UK Mother Dies After Trainee Doctor Inserts Breathing Tube in Food Pipe Rather Than Windpipe.

Speaking at India-Denmark: Partners for green and sustainable progress conference, he said, "Changes seen in India are amazing. Despite the changes people had gone through, India's green transition is underway. Denmark and India have joined forces through a strategic green partnership. It is mutually beneficial and is a testament that both can achieve."

In his remarks at the India-Denmark: Partners for green and sustainable progress conference, Christian said, "Today, the partnership between the two countries is strong. We both are moving towards a greener future. With this conference, India and Denmark take a new step closer to achieving a green future for all. It is my humble wish that this visit continues the prosperous journey together."

On Monday, Jaishankar called on Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik Andre Henrik Christian and Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth. In a tweet, Jaishankar said, "Shared with them various aspects of the New India in making. Our conversation covered sustainability and digital delivery in particular."

On Monday, the Danish royal couple also met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

According to MEA, the Danish royal couple will depart from Chennai on March 2. The MEA in the press release noted, "India and Denmark as vibrant and open democracies, share common values of a rules-based international order and convergence of views on significant multilateral issues," it said, adding, "The visit is expected to further strengthen and enhance the close and friendly ties between India and Denmark." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)