Guanica [Puerto Rico], April 9 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale struck 4 km west southwest of Puerto Rico's Guanica on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The earthquake occurred at 18:38:56 (UTC+05:30) and hit Puerto Rico's Guanica at a depth of 13 km, the USGS informed.

Also Read | Dubai Car Number Plate 'P7' Sold for Record Rs 122.6 Crore at 'Most Noble Numbers' Auction (Watch Video).

The earthquake's epicentre was 17.955°N and 66.952°W, respectively.

No casualties have yet been reported. (ANI)

Also Read | Israel Launches Retaliatory Airstrikes Against Syrian Military Targets After Several Rockets Fire From Syria.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)