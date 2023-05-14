Kabul, May 14: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Kabul, Afghanistan on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed. The earthquake occurred at 8:14 am today, the NCS said. Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.3 Hits Near Kabul.

The depth of the earthquake was recorded to be 60 km. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 14-05-2023, 08:14:29 IST, Lat: 33.34 & Long: 69.94, Depth: 60 Km, Location: 151 km SSE of Kabul, Afghanistan," the NCS tweeted. Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.5 on Ritcher Scale Jolts Fayzabad.

Further details are awaited.

