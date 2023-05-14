An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred 151 kilometres South-southeast (SSE) of Kabul, Afghanistan, at around 8.14 am today. The depth of the earthquake was 60 km, said National Center for Seismology (NCS). On Tuesday, another earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted 116 kilometres South East of Fayzabad in Afghanistan. Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.5 on Ritcher Scale Jolts Fayzabad.

