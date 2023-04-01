Kathmandu [Nepal], April 1 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale jolted 10 kilometres North West of Kathmandu in Nepal at 3:04 am (IST) on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to NCS, the quake occurred at a depth of 25 kilometres.

Also Read | Pakistan: Stampede at Food Distribution Centre Kills 11 in Karachi City.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 01-04-2023, 03:04:30 IST, Lat: 27.78 & Long: 85.25, Depth: 25 Km, Location: 10km NW of Kathmandu, Nepal," NCS tweeted.

Further details are awaited.

Also Read | Middle East: Why Are Ramadan TV Specials So Controversial?.

Earlier in February, an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolted Nepal.

The quake occurred around Bichhiya of Bajura district at 13:45 (local time) on February 22, the National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center (NEMRC), Nepal, said in a tweet.

"An Earthquake of ML 5.2 occurred around Bichhiya of Bajura district at 13:45 NEMRC/SC," NEMRC tweeted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)