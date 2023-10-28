Naypyidaw [Myanmar], October 28 (ANI): Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale jolted Myanmar on Saturday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the NCS, the earthquake struck at 04:53:48 IST on Saturday, at a depth of 30 kilometers.

Posting from its handle on social media platform X, the NCS stated: "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 28-10-2023, 04:53:48 IST, Lat: 26.36 & Long: 95.41, Depth: 30 Km, Location: Myanmar."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

