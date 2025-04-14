Dushanbe [Tajikistan], April 14 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Tajikistan on Sunday evening, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to the details shared by the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The earthquake was recorded at Latitude 38.98 N and Longitude 70.61 E as per the NCS.

In a post on X, NCS wrote, "EQ of M: 4.5, On: 13/04/2025 20:04:27 IST, Lat: 38.98 N, Long: 70.61 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tajikistan."

Earlier on Sunday, Tajikistan experienced two earthquakes, with the first measuring 6.1 on the Richter Scale and the second 3.9 on the Richter Scale, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

Both quakes occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

In a post, the NCS stated, "EQ of M: 3.9, On: 13/04/2025 10:36:09 IST, Lat: 39.02 N, Long: 70.40 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tajikistan."

In another post on X, the NCS said "EQ of M: 6.1, On: 13/04/2025 09:54:02 IST, Lat: 38.86 N, Long: 70.61 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tajikistan."

As per United Nations Development Coordination Office, Tajikistan's landscapes and vulnerable communities face a relentless threat of natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods, and landslides, which are intensified by climate change and displace thousands annually, along with draining an estimated 1.3 per cent of the country's GDP. (ANI)

